US Defense Secretary remains hospitalized, faces calls to resign

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is facing growing scrutiny over his secret hospitalization, with bipartisan outrage from both parties on the breakdown in the chain of command as well as the unanswered questions about his health. Now some are calling for his resignation. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Jan. 9, 2024
