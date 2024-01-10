Andy Cohen recounts ordeal of losing money in elaborate scam
07:35
Watch: Lakers fan sinks half-court shot to win $100,000 grand prize
00:39
Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding
02:24
Masked gunmen storm TV station in Ecuador during live broadcast
00:32
Bob Saget’s wife shares emotional message 2 years after his death
02:36
Space shuttle Endeavour gets new out-of-this-world display
04:02
Now Playing
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer
04:51
UP NEXT
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis to face off, as Trump holds town hall
02:04
Trump lawyers make case for immunity in 2020 election case
02:30
Severe weather sweeps across US with at least 4 deaths reported
03:42
A tale of two tailgates: Bills mafia vs. Dolphins fans
03:26
Female prisoners find purpose thanks to some very good dogs
03:54
Driver who was trapped in truck for 6 days is reunited with rescuers
00:49
Still holding on to your old tech? You’re not alone
03:21
Man who lunged at Las Vegas judge sentenced for original felony
00:32
Explosion at Texas hotel leaves more than 20 people injured
01:53
Tweens are obsessed with skin care – but is it safe for kids?
04:50
Jimmy Kimmel blasts Aaron Rodgers in scathing monologue
02:57
US Defense Secretary remains hospitalized, faces calls to resign
02:22
Trump to appear in court over immunity battle in 2020 election case
01:50
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer
04:51
Copied
Copied
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has revealed that his secret hospitalization was to treat prostate cancer and that he endured surgical complications from a prostatectomy. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports and Dr. John Torres explains the procedure on TODAY.Jan. 10, 2024