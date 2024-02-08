Lloyd Austin to testify before Congress about secret hospitalization
00:30
UP NEXT
Congress in gridlock after Republicans kill bipartisan border bill
02:14
Supreme Court weighs whether Trump can stay on Colorado ballot
02:00
Federal court rules Trump is not immune in 2020 election case
02:02
House Republicans fail to impeach Secretary Mayorkas
01:54
Senate Republicans threaten to block border bill they negotiated
02:01
Speaker Johnson says Senate border deal is ‘dead on arrival’
02:13
Social media companies pushed to improve child safety
04:52
Former Trump official dies after being shot in carjacking
00:29
Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary
00:28
Mike Johnson signals bipartisan immigration deal won't pass
01:48
Anti-immigration convoy holds protest at the US-Mexico border
01:50
Biden administration starts negotiations to bring down cost of drugs
02:25
Chuck Schumer to force a vote on Immigration bill Monday
02:09
House panel votes to advance Homeland Secretary impeachment
02:08
Biden says he's decided how to respond to Jordan drone attack
02:28
House Republicans move ahead with effort to impeach Mayorkas
03:16
Biden says US 'shall respond' after 3 troops killed in drone attack
02:48
Nikki Haley targets Trump’s age ahead of South Carolina primary
01:52
Trump urges Republicans to drop Biden-backed border deal
01:55
Lloyd Austin to testify before Congress about secret hospitalization
00:30
Copied
Copied
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has agreed to testify before Congress about his failure to immediately tell President Biden and other top officials when he was hospitalized with complications from prostate cancer surgery.Feb. 8, 2024
Now Playing
Lloyd Austin to testify before Congress about secret hospitalization
00:30
UP NEXT
Congress in gridlock after Republicans kill bipartisan border bill
02:14
Supreme Court weighs whether Trump can stay on Colorado ballot
02:00
Federal court rules Trump is not immune in 2020 election case
02:02
House Republicans fail to impeach Secretary Mayorkas
01:54
Senate Republicans threaten to block border bill they negotiated
02:01
Speaker Johnson says Senate border deal is ‘dead on arrival’
02:13
Social media companies pushed to improve child safety
04:52
Former Trump official dies after being shot in carjacking
00:29
Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary
00:28
Mike Johnson signals bipartisan immigration deal won't pass
01:48
Anti-immigration convoy holds protest at the US-Mexico border
01:50
Biden administration starts negotiations to bring down cost of drugs
02:25
Chuck Schumer to force a vote on Immigration bill Monday
02:09
House panel votes to advance Homeland Secretary impeachment
02:08
Biden says he's decided how to respond to Jordan drone attack
02:28
House Republicans move ahead with effort to impeach Mayorkas
03:16
Biden says US 'shall respond' after 3 troops killed in drone attack
02:48
Nikki Haley targets Trump’s age ahead of South Carolina primary
01:52
Trump urges Republicans to drop Biden-backed border deal