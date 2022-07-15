IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Lizzo talks about Emmy nomination: ‘I already feel like a winner’

03:57

Music superstar Lizzo joins Savanah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on a packed TODAY plaza to talk about her new album and getting nominated for six Emmy Awards. “I can’t handle it. It feels like Christmas and my birthday,” she says.July 15, 2022

