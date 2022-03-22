IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How to find the perfect pair of jeans for your body, according to an expert

  Sandra Bullock reveals which role she regrets the most

  Tom Hanks photobombs bride during pre-wedding photo shoot

    Lizzo, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jerrod Carmichael to host 'SNL'

    Red Hot Chili Peppers to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

  Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon team up for new movie

  Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg on what makes 'American Song Contest' different

  Karen Swensen on 'Life's About Change,' navigating new challenges

  Eva Longoria talks new 'Connections' podcast, parenting and more

  Justin Sylvester explains why Rachel Zegler wasn't invited to the Oscars

  Leah Remini calls out J. Lo's pool fashion: 'Can you be ugly once?'

  Nyle DiMarco on Oscar nomination, deaf representation in Hollywood

  Designer Paul Tazewell opens up about historic Oscar nomination

  Inspiring nonprofit gets an upgrade with help from George Oliphant

  Jill Martin's father gets ordained so he can officiate her wedding

  Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb grace cover of Good Housekeeping

  Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg premiere 'American Song Contest' Monday Night

  End of an era: Maury Povich to end show after more than 30 years

  Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children's book

  Seth Meyers flips through his favorite children's books at the library

  The Rolling Stones set to record music with new drummer

Lizzo, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jerrod Carmichael to host ‘SNL’

After a short hiatus, “Saturday Night Live” is set to return next weekend. The lineup of hosts and musical guests include Jerrod Carmichael with Gunna April 2, Jake Gyllenhaal with Camila Cabello on April 9, and Lizzo as both the host and musical guest on April 16.March 22, 2022

