Liz Cheney: We won’t let Trump hide behind ‘phony claims’ during Jan. 6 investigation
09:31
Share this -
copied
Rep. Liz Cheney, the top Republican on the congressional committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol, joins TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie to discuss how close the country came to a violent overthrow of a valid election and the ongoing threat to democracy. She also talks about what she has learned about former President Trump’s conduct in the moments around the attack.Jan. 6, 2022
UP NEXT
Novak Djokovic could face deportation in Australia over vaccination status
02:11
$632 million Powerball jackpot: 2 tickets match all numbers
00:53
More than 100,000 still without power in Virginia after massive winter storm
00:28
Investigation continues into Philadelphia row house fire that killed 12
00:32
83 million people across the country under winter storm alerts
01:49
CDC panel recommends Pfizer booster shots for children aged 12 to 15