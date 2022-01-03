Liz Cheney says there is 'firsthand testimony' Ivanka Trump asked Trump to stop Jan. 6 riot

Nearly one year since the riot at the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Liz Cheney says the Jan. 6 committee has “firsthand testimony that President Trump was sitting in the dining room next to the oval office watching on television as the Capitol was assaulted.” Cheney also revealed multiple advisers, including Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Ivanka Trump, asked Trump to intervene. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Jan. 3, 2022