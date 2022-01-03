Liz Cheney says there is 'firsthand testimony' Ivanka Trump asked Trump to stop Jan. 6 riot
02:22
Share this -
copied
Nearly one year since the riot at the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Liz Cheney says the Jan. 6 committee has “firsthand testimony that President Trump was sitting in the dining room next to the oval office watching on television as the Capitol was assaulted.” Cheney also revealed multiple advisers, including Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Ivanka Trump, asked Trump to intervene. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Jan. 3, 2022
UP NEXT
Nonprofit founder honored for giving back to his community
03:55
Joe Montana talks new Peacock docuseries, Antonio Brown’s exit
06:05
Why it’s important to say your debt amount out loud
05:08
Powerball jackpot grows to more than $500 million
00:49
How to get your debt under control in 2022
03:51
Kenan Thompson talks season 2 of ‘Kenan,’ remembers Betty White hosting ‘SNL