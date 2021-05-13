Liz Cheney on her removal from leadership position: ‘Silence is not an option’

Moments after she was removed from her leadership role by House Republicans on Wednesday, Rep. Liz Cheney spoke exclusively with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie. “It was not a surprise,” she says. “We have to decide as a party whether we’re going to embrace the truth.” She calls former President Trump “an ongoing threat” and says he can never again be “anywhere close to the Oval Office.” She says that it’s important that a commission investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection be bipartisan, does not rule out running for president herself, and vows she will run for reelection to her Wyoming seat: “I’m not leaving the party.”