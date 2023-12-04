See the record-breaking Troll collection at this Ohio museum
Time Person of the Year 2023: Here are the names on the shortlist
Liz Cheney: I will never vote for Donald Trump again
Watch: Toddler tells UPS driver 'I love you' in sweet interaction
Alaska Airlines agrees to buy rival Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion
Former US ambassador arrested, accused of being agent for Cuba
Some air traffic controllers drink, fall asleep on the job, report finds
Authorities close key crossing in Arizona amid migrant surge
GOP candidates rally in Iowa days before next debate
George Santos threatens to file ethics complaints after expulsion
Israeli forces move to southern Gaza, ordering evacuations
US Navy warship shoots down drones heading toward it off Yemen
Mary Cleave, pioneering NASA astronaut, dies at 76
Charleston, South Carolina monument honors enslaved ancestors
What is behind Elon Musk’s recent divisive nature?
KISS performs in final show of their farewell tour
Suspect arrested in homeless killings was already in police custody
Ron DeSantis on Iowa caucus: ‘We’re going to win’
Trump and DeSantis make dueling campaign appearances in Iowa
Israel shifts offensive to southern Gaza in hunt of Hamas leaders
Liz Cheney: I will never vote for Donald Trump again
Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney joins TODAY to talk about her new memoir, “Oath and Honor,” and the risk former President Donald Trump could have on democracy if he is reelected in 2024. “A vote for Donald Trump may mean the last election that you ever get to vote in,” she says.Dec. 4, 2023
