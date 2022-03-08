IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Support 7 women-owned businesses that give back to women around the world

  • Now Playing

    Little League trailblazer Maria Pepe looks back on landmark case

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    Russia detains WNBA star Brittney Griner

    00:25

  • Parents of Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer open up about their grief: 'We're struggling'

    03:10

  • CDC: 90% of US population live in areas where masks no longer needed

    00:29

  • Trans swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out on scrutiny, controversy

    03:04

  • Coco Gauff talks diversity and inclusion in tennis

    03:51

  • 2022 Winter Paralympics: Opening ceremony flag bearers revealed

    00:31

  • Spring season strikes out, what comes next for MLB?

    02:00

  • MLB cancels opening day, first two series amid failed negotiations

    00:23

  • Ciara and Russell Wilson talk new children’s book, date nights, Seattle Seahawks

    05:38

  • MLB extends deadline for negotiations to Tuesday night

    00:30

  • Hoda and Jenna try an indoor surfing workout in Studio 1A!

    04:01

  • MLB deal deadline looms, sparking worries of delayed season

    02:55

  • Watch: Student athlete born without right leg wins wrestling state championship

    04:39

  • MLB opening day in jeopardy as negotiations falter

    00:25

  • NYC marathon to return to full capacity in 2022

    00:44

  • Tom Brady tackles Hollywood in first movie-making project

    01:51

  • Nathan Chen shows Jimmy Fallon how to land the perfect axel

    00:59

  • Nathan Chen thanks mom after Olympic gold: ‘This medal is largely hers’

    05:11

  • Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan on equal pay victory: 'It's a huge win'

    04:21

TODAY

Little League trailblazer Maria Pepe looks back on landmark case

04:38

In the 1970s, Maria Pepe and the National Organization for Women took Little League Baseball to court for gender discrimination. By the time they won the case opening Little League to all girls, Pepe was too old to play. She joins TODAY live on the plaza as she looks back on the landmark decision pavings the way for millions of girls to play.March 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Little League trailblazer Maria Pepe looks back on landmark case

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    Russia detains WNBA star Brittney Griner

    00:25

  • Parents of Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer open up about their grief: 'We're struggling'

    03:10

  • CDC: 90% of US population live in areas where masks no longer needed

    00:29

  • Trans swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out on scrutiny, controversy

    03:04

  • Coco Gauff talks diversity and inclusion in tennis

    03:51

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All