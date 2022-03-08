Little League trailblazer Maria Pepe looks back on landmark case
04:38
In the 1970s, Maria Pepe and the National Organization for Women took Little League Baseball to court for gender discrimination. By the time they won the case opening Little League to all girls, Pepe was too old to play. She joins TODAY live on the plaza as she looks back on the landmark decision pavings the way for millions of girls to play.March 8, 2022
Little League trailblazer Maria Pepe looks back on landmark case
