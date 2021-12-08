LinkedIn editor-in-chief reveals their predictions for 2022
Each December, LinkedIn puts out its list of predictions of what companies and employees should prepare for in the year ahead. Dan Roth, LinkedIn’s editor-in-chief, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with an exclusive first look. “2022 is the year we’re really going to deal with the trauma of the pandemic,” he says, talking about expanded company efforts to maintain work-life balance.Dec. 8, 2021
