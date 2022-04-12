IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 7 shoe styles are trending for spring — and we need them all

  • Now Playing

    How to re-enter the workforce after taking a career break

    04:35
  • UP NEXT

    Already at 40-year high, inflation expected to hit new record

    02:26

  • From idea to empire: How to launch a brand new business

    05:06

  • Avoid these common (and costly) mistakes when filing your taxes

    04:44

  • Crypto universe: How a 13-year-old makes millions selling NFT art

    05:11

  • How homebuyers can gain an edge in the hot seller’s market

    04:05

  • How Miami is pushing to become the cryptocurrency capital

    02:24

  • Why you may soon see a rise in wine prices

    00:33

  • As gas prices soar, lawmakers accuse oil execs of price gouging

    02:16

  • Travel Tips: Consumer Confidential

    25:00

  • The top company to work for according to LinkedIn is…

    04:55

  • Biden administration to extend pause on student loan repayments

    00:25

  • Shoppers pinch pennies as inflation soars, fearing recession rise

    02:08

  • Crypto 101: What is it and should you buy in?

    04:21

  • Online dating scams on the rise amid cryptocurrency boom

    04:24

  • Should the US brace for another housing bubble to burst?

    04:45

  • New technology allows fast food workers to take orders from home

    05:35

  • Americans urged to empty their piggybanks to boost coin circulation

    00:35

  • Gas prices slightly lower after Biden taps into strategic reserves

    03:00

  • Save money on digital subscriptions: Deals, free alternatives, more

    05:12

TODAY

How to re-enter the workforce after taking a career break

04:35

With many looking to get back into the workforce, LinkedIn career expert Catherine Fisher shares advice for getting back into the game.April 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    How to re-enter the workforce after taking a career break

    04:35
  • UP NEXT

    Already at 40-year high, inflation expected to hit new record

    02:26

  • From idea to empire: How to launch a brand new business

    05:06

  • Avoid these common (and costly) mistakes when filing your taxes

    04:44

  • Crypto universe: How a 13-year-old makes millions selling NFT art

    05:11

  • How homebuyers can gain an edge in the hot seller’s market

    04:05

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All