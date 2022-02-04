Lindsey Vonn talks Mikaela Shiffrin’s path to gold at 2022 Winter Olympics
06:10
NBC Olympics correspondent Lindsey Vonn joins TODAY to discuss Mikaela Shiffrin’s journey ahead in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and what to expect from the rest of Team USA’s skiers. “It’s very difficult to perform with that kind of pressure,” Vonn says on Mikaela’s upcoming events, but remains positive that she is a major contender for gold.Feb. 4, 2022
