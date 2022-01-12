Lindsey Vonn opens up on mental health struggles with Hoda and Jenna
06:09
Share this -
copied
Lindsey Vonn, the most decorated female skier of all time joins Hoda and Jenna to discuss her obstacles with depression, fearlessness, and her decision to open up in her new memoir, “Rise — My Story.” “Hopefully people are inspired to overcome their own adversities…I’m thrilled that I’m able to share this and I”m able to talk about this at this point in my life.”Jan. 12, 2022
UP NEXT
TikTok user creates bottle for Parkinson’s pills
04:53
How cold is it? See spaghetti, jeans, egg frozen in place
01:03
Watch Pope Francis make surprise visit to record store
01:04
Lindsey Vonn on mental health, self-discovery, Winter Games
05:44
Yankees’ Rachel Balkovec becomes first female manager in minor league history
01:27
The sinking of the Costa Concordia: 10 years later