Lindsey Vonn opens up on mental health struggles with Hoda and Jenna

Lindsey Vonn, the most decorated female skier of all time joins Hoda and Jenna to discuss her obstacles with depression, fearlessness, and her decision to open up in her new memoir, “Rise — My Story.” “Hopefully people are inspired to overcome their own adversities…I’m thrilled that I’m able to share this and I”m able to talk about this at this point in my life.”Jan. 12, 2022