IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

5 products to help you reach your fitness goals, according to a personal trainer

  • UP NEXT

    TikTok user creates bottle for Parkinson’s pills

    04:53

  • How cold is it? See spaghetti, jeans, egg frozen in place

    01:03

  • Watch Pope Francis make surprise visit to record store

    01:04

  • Lindsey Vonn on mental health, self-discovery, Winter Games

    05:44

  • Yankees’ Rachel Balkovec becomes first female manager in minor league history

    01:27

  • The sinking of the Costa Concordia: 10 years later

    03:05

  • Djokovic admits breaking isolation rules, false statement on travel document

    01:55

  • Bob Saget's final performance, latest details on his death

    02:23

  • Colorado woman rescues 3 children from icy pond

    01:17

  • Watch: American Airlines passenger breaks into cockpit, damages plane

    00:28

  • Off-duty sheriff deputy fatally shoots North Carolina man

    00:28

  • ‘Miracle landing’: 4 people survive medical helicopter crash in Philadelphia

    02:08

  • Record-breaking cold weather freezes the Northeast

    03:18

  • N95 and KN95 masks: How to spot fakes being sold online

    01:02

  • Biden urges Senate filibuster rule change: 'I’m tired of being quiet!'

    02:54

  • Omicron surge pushes CDC to consider higher quality mask guidance

    03:14

  • Community steps in after couple suffers tough loss weeks before wedding

    07:09

  • NFL legend Jerry Rice shares predictions for 2022 Super Bowl

    05:26

  • How 2 friends are helping people with addiction receive help

    03:31

  • Speed skater gives up spot in 2022 Olympics for fellow teammate and friend

    06:17

TODAY

Lindsey Vonn opens up on mental health struggles with Hoda and Jenna

06:09

Lindsey Vonn, the most decorated female skier of all time joins Hoda and Jenna to discuss her obstacles with depression, fearlessness, and her decision to open up in her new memoir, “Rise — My Story.” “Hopefully people are inspired to overcome their own adversities…I’m thrilled that I’m able to share this and I”m able to talk about this at this point in my life.”Jan. 12, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    TikTok user creates bottle for Parkinson’s pills

    04:53

  • How cold is it? See spaghetti, jeans, egg frozen in place

    01:03

  • Watch Pope Francis make surprise visit to record store

    01:04

  • Lindsey Vonn on mental health, self-discovery, Winter Games

    05:44

  • Yankees’ Rachel Balkovec becomes first female manager in minor league history

    01:27

  • The sinking of the Costa Concordia: 10 years later

    03:05

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All