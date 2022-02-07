‘She just needs a reset’: Lindsey Vonn on Mikaela Shiffrin’s medal chances in Beijing
04:45
Olympic analyst Lindsey Vonn joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about Mikaela Shiffrin’s chances of winning a medal in Beijing as well as the importance of mental health for athletes during the Games. She also discusses weather conditions in Beijing, including how artificially made snow can impact athletes.Feb. 7, 2022
