Is artificial snow causing falls in Beijing?

Olympic correspondent Lindsey Vonn joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about how Mikaela Shiffrin could come back after two hard runs. Vonn says the artificial snow in Beijing has proven difficult for many of the athletes in the 2022 Olympics, but says Shiffrin is more than capable of finishing strong. “She has to find a way to forget about those two races and move forward” she says.Feb. 9, 2022