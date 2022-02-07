Lindsey Vonn on Mikaela Shiffrin and Nina O’Brien's crashes: 'Horrific'
03:35
Share this -
copied
Olympic commentator Lindsey Vonn joins TODAY to talk about the stunning start to skiing competitions in Beijing. She talks about the unfavorable conditions on the mountain that contributed to Mikaela Shiffrin’s fall, as well as teammate Nina O’Brien’s scary wipe out over the weekend. “When you're pushing the limits, when you’re trying to win a medal, things like that happen,” she says.Feb. 7, 2022
UP NEXT
Jaelin Kauf reacts to boyfriend’s celebration in Beijing: 'I love that video so much'
03:25
Scott Hamilton on Nathan Chen’s medal prospects, Vincent Zhou’s positive COVID test
03:21
All eyes on Nathan Chen ahead of Olympic figure skating competition in Beijing
03:37
Watch how Team USA snowboarder Julia Marino celebrated competitor’s gold-medal win
01:07
China doubles roster for 2022 Winter Games with help from recruited foreign athletes