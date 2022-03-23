Lindsey Graham walks out during part of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s hearing

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson sat for a marathon session for the second day for her Supreme Court nomination hearings. While defending her record, one exchange between Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Dick Durbin ended with Graham walking out. Another memorable moment included Sen. Ted Cruz asking about anti-racist books. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.
March 23, 2022
