Lindsey Graham appears to encourage Russians to assassinate Putin: 'Take this guy out'
Sen. Lindsey Graham is courting controversy for encouraging Russians to "step up to the plate" and assassinate President Vladimir Putin. "The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out," he said on Fox News. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports TODAY from Washington.March 4, 2022
