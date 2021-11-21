Lin Manuel Miranda talks inspiration for ‘Hamilton’ and making his directorial debut

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Lin-Manuel Miranda joins Willie Geist to discuss how Hamilton started out as the “preposterous idea” of telling a story about the founding of the nation with a Black and Latin cast and hip-hop music. Miranda tears up recalling the pivotal moment in his life when he saw Jonathan Larson’s musical “Rent” on Broadway and how he is paying tribute to Larson in his directorial debut with the new film “Tick, Tick… Boom!” starring Andrew Garfield.Nov. 21, 2021