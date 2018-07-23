Sign up for the TODAY newsletter
You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.
Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.
Good News
Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about bringing ‘Hamilton’ to Puerto Rico in exclusive interview
TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie say down with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the man behind the Broadway hit “Hamilton,” in an exclusive interview. He talks about bringing the hit show to Puerto Rico and his efforts to raise money to help fund the arts on the Caribbean island.
Pop Culture
‘He was a great man’: Dennis Quaid talks Ronald Reagan as he gears up to play him15:26
Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about bringing ‘Hamilton’ to Puerto Rico in exclusive interview05:06
‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ is getting a reboot00:30
Dennis Quaid to play Ronald Reagan in upcoming film01:05
Would you swap your smartphone for a flip phone?01:30
Natalie Wood’s sister speaks out about her mysterious death in new podcast03:05
Play All