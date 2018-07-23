Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Good News

Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about bringing ‘Hamilton’ to Puerto Rico in exclusive interview

TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie say down with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the man behind the Broadway hit “Hamilton,” in an exclusive interview. He talks about bringing the hit show to Puerto Rico and his efforts to raise money to help fund the arts on the Caribbean island.Jul.23.2018

Pop Culture

