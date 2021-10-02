IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lin-Manuel Miranda records epic excuse video for student who missed class

He didn't throw away his shot! When teenager Luke Stevens told his teacher he was going to miss class to hang out with Lin-Manuel Miranda, his teacher was skeptical. But as it turned out, Stevens wasn’t lying! The teen attended a fundraiser with the “Hamilton” actor and playwright who even recorded a video for the young student. “He's with me. We're going to go over Bill of Rights and anything you may be covering right now,” Manuel said in the video.Oct. 2, 2021

