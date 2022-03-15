IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Holly Hunter opens up on loss of William Hurt

    05:13

  • Seth Meyers on handling children’s fears, parenting anxiety

    04:50

  • Dwayne Johnson shares epic morning meal before gym workout

    00:32

  • Patrick Mahome’s mom shares cute throwback photo in honor of his wedding

    00:42

  • Get a first look at Obama’s nature series ‘Our Great National Parks’

    01:10
    Lin-Manuel Miranda offers help to children crazy for ‘Encanto’ music

    00:48
    Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony talk friendship: ‘I love her!’

    05:53

  • Try BollyX, a Bollywood-inspired fitness craze to celebrate Holi

    02:47

  • Q&A TODAY: Do Al, Dylan and Sheinelle prefer cake or pie?

    04:25

  • Hoda kicks off season 2 of ‘Making Space’ podcast: Hear a preview!

    01:17

  • Pete Davidson set to go to space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

    00:40

  • ‘Full House’ cast reunites at 90s Con, remembers Bob Saget

    04:27

  • Hailey Bieber hospitalized after for ‘very small’ blood clot to the brain

    02:02

  • ‘The Power of the Dog’ wins best picture at Critics Choice Awards

    00:24

  • William Hurt, ‘Body Heat’ and ‘Broadcast News’ star, dies at 71

    02:45

  • Bob Odenkirk on his journey through comedy to the end of ‘Better Call Saul’

    08:06

  • Zoë Kravitz, Rosalia making their ‘SNL’ debuts

    00:47

  • Kim Kardashian faces backlash after ‘tone deaf’ business advice

    01:21

  • Prince Harry will miss Prince Philip’s memorial service

    00:29

  • Anthony Mackie on growing up in New Orleans, hosting the CMT awards

    05:49

TODAY

Lin-Manuel Miranda offers help to children crazy for ‘Encanto’ music

00:48

Lin-Manuel Miranda is offering relief to parents whose kids can’t get enough of the soundtrack from “Encanto.” The actor poked fun at the music’s popularity with a fake pharmaceutical commercial on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”March 15, 2022

