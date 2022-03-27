IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’

08:04

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Lily Collins joins Willie Geist to discuss her new psychological thriller “Windfall,” directed by now-husband Charlie McDowell. Collins opens up about working with McDowell, being raised by star musician Phil Collins and how she is “excited to have a family” of her own “one day.”March 27, 2022

Lily Collins reflects on how dad Phil Collins’ music career inspired her to act

