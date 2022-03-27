Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Lily Collins joins Willie Geist to discuss her new psychological thriller “Windfall,” directed by now-husband Charlie McDowell. Collins opens up about working with McDowell, being raised by star musician Phil Collins and how she is “excited to have a family” of her own “one day.”
March 27, 2022
