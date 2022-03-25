Lily Collins talks working alongside her husband, director Charlie McDowell, in 'Windfall'
In an interview airing this weekend on Sunday TODAY, actor Lily Collins talks to Willie Geist about working with her then-fiancé, Charlie McDowell, on the new Netflix movie “Windfall.” She explains how the experience was different from anything she had before. “It all felt like a constant open conversation, which was so great,” she says. “It was definitely a mixing of the worlds in the best of ways.”March 25, 2022
