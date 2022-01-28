In the ongoing series Live the Life you Love, Hoda Kotb shines a light on van life, a new way of living many Americans began embracing during the pandemic. She introduces us to Will and Kristen, a couple who sold their three-bedroom house to live in a renovated bus on the road. It's a decision, Will says was worth the risk: “I can do the work that I’m doing, but from different places with beautiful views out the window.”Jan. 28, 2022
Life on the go: Meet a couple embracing van life
