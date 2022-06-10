Librarian donates book fair money to school destroyed by flooding

After severe flooding destroyed Sumas Elementary School in the state of Washington, librarian Jen Frombly generously donated $2,500 of her school’s Scholastic Book Fair money to Sumas’ librarian Kathy Bronkema. Joining Hoda Kotb and Jena Bush Hager, the pair are surprised with books dedicated in their honor as well as 10,000 Scholastic dollars for their respective school communities.June 10, 2022