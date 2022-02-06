IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has begun! Get the schedule, learn how to watch and more

  • Now Playing

    Liam Neeson on being unlikely action star at 70, landing role in 'Schindler’s List’

    08:07
  • UP NEXT

    Julia Marino on her silver medal win in Beijing, first medal for USA

    02:27

  • Chuck Todd discusses international tensions amid Olympics

    02:30

  • Queen Elizabeth backs Camilla as Queen Consort as she celebrates Platinum Jubilee

    01:56

  • Nancy Pelosi: ‘Ruthless’ Chinese regime could retaliate against Olympic boycotts

    04:41

  • Online sports betting is legal now. Here’s what that means for the Super Bowl

    03:47

  • Mel Mermelstein, Auschwitz survivor who shut down Holocaust deniers, dies at 95

    02:16

  • Winter Olympian's son shares flagbearer news in adorable show-and-tell

    03:44

  • Woman gives birth to baby boy during flight from Ghana to US

    01:26

  • Volunteer firefighter starts his day of saving lives with a Sunday Mug Shot

    00:58

  • Jamie Dornan talks new movie ‘Belfast,’ finding his purpose, and fatherhood

    07:48

  • How Biden’s new justice will impact the Supreme Court

    05:00

  • Why this American teenager is competing for China in 2022 Beijing Olympics

    03:45

  • Chiefs fans celebrate AFC win with generous donations to children's hospital

    04:46

  • Tom Brady retirement rumors fly as NFL’s rising stars look to fall in his footsteps

    02:24

  • Rabbi Sy Dresner, civil rights activist and MLK Jr. ally, dies at 92 years old

    02:16

  • Fan in Puerto Rico enjoys coffee with her corgi for Sunday Mug Shots

    00:57

  • Mahershala Ali talks living his dream as a leading man in Hollywood

    07:39

  • Why 5G networks are cause for concern in air travel

    04:12

  • How restaurants are evolving from a crippling pandemic and changing job market

    03:36

TODAY

Liam Neeson on being unlikely action star at 70, landing role in 'Schindler’s List’

08:07

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Academy Award-winning actor Liam Neeson sits down with Willie Geist to discuss his new action movie “Blacklight” and look back on his acting career, starring in “Excalibur,” “Star Wars” and “Taken.” Neeson reveals his heartwarming moment with Steven Spielberg's mother-in-law that he believes led to him landing the lead role in “Schindler’s List”.Feb. 6, 2022

Liam Neeson talks being an action star at almost 70: ‘Still getting away with it’

  • Now Playing

    Liam Neeson on being unlikely action star at 70, landing role in 'Schindler’s List’

    08:07
  • UP NEXT

    Julia Marino on her silver medal win in Beijing, first medal for USA

    02:27

  • Chuck Todd discusses international tensions amid Olympics

    02:30

  • Queen Elizabeth backs Camilla as Queen Consort as she celebrates Platinum Jubilee

    01:56

  • Nancy Pelosi: ‘Ruthless’ Chinese regime could retaliate against Olympic boycotts

    04:41

  • Online sports betting is legal now. Here’s what that means for the Super Bowl

    03:47

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All