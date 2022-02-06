IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Liam Neeson on being unlikely action star at 70, landing role in 'Schindler's List'
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Academy Award-winning actor Liam Neeson sits down with Willie Geist to discuss his new action movie “Blacklight” and look back on his acting career, starring in “Excalibur,” “Star Wars” and “Taken.” Neeson reveals his heartwarming moment with Steven Spielberg's mother-in-law that he believes led to him landing the lead role in “Schindler’s List”.
