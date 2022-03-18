IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • This middle school basketball phenom has 18 college offers

    04:32
  • Now Playing

    Lia Thomas becomes 1st transgender athlete to win NCAA championship

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the Indiana cheerleaders who saved a March Madness game

    02:30

  • Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to compete for NCAA championship

    02:44

  • This dad who went from NFL lineman to line cook in school cafeteria

    04:15

  • Multiple dead in crash involving New Mexico University's golf team

    01:33

  • Patrick Mahomes' mom shares cute throwback photo in honor of his wedding

    00:42

  • Tom Brady fans react to surprise return to NFL

    02:06

  • March Madness: What are the odds of picking a perfect bracket?

    04:20

  • Hoda kicks off season 2 of ‘Making Space’ podcast: Hear a preview!

    01:17

  • Watch girl's sweet reaction after sinking first basketball on the court

    00:43

  • What led Tom Brady to end retirement after only 40 days?

    03:32

  • Tom Brady announces he’s returning to Buccaneers for 23rd season

    02:05

  • Football star Deshaun Watson avoids indictment on 9 sexual assault claims

    00:31

  • MLB spring training underway after 99-day lockout

    02:07

  • MLB owners and players reach labor agreement

    02:44

  • Novak Djokovic pulls out of 2 US tournaments due to vaccination status

    00:29

  • MLB pushes Opening Day to mid-April as negotiation talks continue

    00:28

  • Visually impaired skateboarder shares his journey in the sport

    04:29

  • Justin Thomas and Mike Tirico on upcoming Players Championship

    04:22

TODAY

Lia Thomas becomes 1st transgender athlete to win NCAA championship

01:32

Penn’s Lia Thomas made NCAA history after dominating the 500-free swim, becoming the first known transgender athlete to win a D-1 championship in any sport. Her standout season has ushered in a wave of scrutiny with some complaining she has a physical advantage.March 18, 2022

  • This middle school basketball phenom has 18 college offers

    04:32
  • Now Playing

    Lia Thomas becomes 1st transgender athlete to win NCAA championship

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the Indiana cheerleaders who saved a March Madness game

    02:30

  • Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to compete for NCAA championship

    02:44

  • This dad who went from NFL lineman to line cook in school cafeteria

    04:15

  • Multiple dead in crash involving New Mexico University's golf team

    01:33

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All