Lethal type of bird flu devastates poultry farms on East Coast, Midwest
00:24
Federal health officials are closely monitoring a highly lethal type of bird flu that has devastated poultry farms along the East Coast and Midwest. There are no signs the strain of avian influenza poses a risk to people yet and no human cases have been detected in the U.S. Experts are on the lookout for possible mutations of the virus that could make it more of a threat.March 24, 2022
