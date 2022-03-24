Lester Holt on what’s at stake in Biden’s NATO meeting
Reporting from Brussels, NBC’s Lester Holt joins TODAY with what’s at stake during today’s emergency NATO meeting and where the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will go from here. He says that it is extremely important that President Biden stand shoulder-to-shoulder with allies in Europe and show a united front, and that they are making the announcement that they are increasing the number of troops in NATO countries amid fears of chemical or biological warfare.March 24, 2022
