Les Moonves sought to keep sexual assault claims quiet, report says copied!

Actress Bobbie Phillips broke her silence in a New York Times report about an alleged sexual assault by former CBS chairman and CEO Les Moonves. Phillips’ manager told the Times that Moonves offered her acting jobs in an effort to keep Phillips quiet. This report also suggests if Moonves was not completely forthcoming in the internal CBS investigation, his exit package may be affected. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.

