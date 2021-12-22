Leniency urged for truck driver sentenced to 110 years in fatal crash

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A controversial 110-year sentence for a driver who caused a fatal crash near Denver is sparking outrage and a growing demand for change. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Dec. 22, 2021
