Here's how you can help tornado victims throughout Kentucky

    Lend a Hand: Al Roker delivers Christmas presents in Kentucky after tornado

    03:57
TODAY

Lend a Hand: Al Roker delivers Christmas presents in Kentucky after tornado

03:57

Al Roker is bringing some of the Christmas spirit back to Kentucky, after a tornado system left communities in ruin last week. With the help of Walmart, families receive presents and gift cards for essential items to help them recover.Dec. 17, 2021

