Lego sales skyrocket as nostalgic adults hit the bricks amid pandemic
03:39
Share this -
copied
Lego has evolved from simple toy bricks into a $7 billion hobby, where people young and old can build their own imaginary worlds. The company’s revenue is up 46% in the first half of 2021 as fans return to an old favorite during the pandemic. NBC’s Joe Fryer attends a Lego convention in Kentucky for this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Dec. 5, 2021
Javier Bardem on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ focusing on family with Penélope Cruz
08:12
Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions
04:50
Lego sales skyrocket as nostalgic adults hit the bricks amid pandemic
03:39
Remembering Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete at the Masters
02:04
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers surprise young fans after phone number mix-up
04:30
Dog and his family wear matching pajamas for Sunday Mug Shots