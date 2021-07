Team USA’s Lee Kiefer and Anastasija Zolotic are making headlines, not just for being some of the first Americans to take home gold in Tokyo, but also for winning the first-ever gold medals for the U.S. in their events. Kiefer won gold in women’s individual foil fencing and Zolotic in women’s taekwondo. “I still don’t feel like it’s real,” Kiefer says.