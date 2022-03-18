Fall asleep in 2 minutes with this viral military sleep hack
Dr. Pedram Shojai joins TODAY to breakdown a technique going viral on TikTok that claims to help you fall asleep in just two minutes. This technique, which originally comes from the military, works by first relaxing your body from top to bottom, taking deep breaths and clearing your mind. Dr. Shojai walks Craig Melvin and Al Roker through the process and tries to help them fall asleep while their fellow co-hosts try to distract them.March 18, 2022
