Spend a day like an A-lister with these spa treatment secrets
04:31
Share this -
copied
With award season underway, TODAY’s Donna Farizan spends a day like an A-lister preparing to get ready for a Hollywood red carpet event. First stop is a refreshing ice bath followed by an infrared sauna session, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, facial exercise and a full-body workout session.April 1, 2022
Now Playing
Spend a day like an A-lister with these spa treatment secrets
04:31
UP NEXT
‘Shop All Day’: Women-owned businesses, plus Nancy Twine from Briogeo
25:03
Find out why Hoda Kotb is guilty of being a fashion repeater
01:58
Celebrate women-owned businesses with these products
05:26
Best sneakers for the spring and summer
04:00
How a pair of shoes changed celebrity designer Aurora James’ life