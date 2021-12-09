LeAnn Rimes reflects on the 25th anniversary of her debut album, ‘Blue’
07:34
Share this -
copied
TODAY sits down with singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes to chat about her career, life lessons, and the making of her next studio album, “God’s Work.” She also dishes on her crafting competition show, “Meet Your Makers Showdown,” airing now on Discovery+.Dec. 9, 2021
John Legend talks about his Las Vegas residency (and a new tattoo)
05:38
Donna Farizan hits the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards
04:36
Trendsday Wednesday dish: BTS are taking time off ‘to recharge’
03:13
Viewers offer witty captions for photo of Jenna and Willie looking chilly
01:32
Who rocked the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards?