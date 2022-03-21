Leah Remini calls out J. Lo’s pool fashion: ‘Can you be ugly once?'
Leah Remini poked fun at best friend Jennifer Lopez for her poolside attire in a recent video from their vacation. While Remini was looking to soak up the sun in a t-shirt, J. Lo was wearing a head wrap, makeup and jewelry. “Can you be ugly once?,” Remini asked. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager weigh in on the appropriate dress code for vacation when you're looking to unwind.March 21, 2022
