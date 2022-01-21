IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the surgeon who led life-changing procedure to separate conjoined twins
Maggie and Dom Altobelli say they are “forever grateful” to the team of doctors at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia after a team performed a ten-hour surgery to separate conjoined twins Addy and Lily. Head surgeon Dr. Holly Hendricks joins TODAY to talk about the teamwork it took to perform the surgery successfully. “Hundreds of people were involved in the care of Lily and Addy and I’m so proud of all of them,” Dr. Hendrick says.
