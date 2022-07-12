IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The best Prime Day deals on AirPods, ColorWow and more — starting at $12

    Lawyer shares heartwarming surprise for teacher who changed her life

    Teen paralyzed by cancer inspires mother’s fitness journey

  • Travel + Leisure reveals ‘world’s best’ awards for vacation

  • Mechanic gives roadmap to keep your car running smoothly

  • Soldier pulls off epic surprise for his brother on his wedding day

  • Good Samaritans save 22 from capsizing boat off the Jersey Shore

  • Jill Biden slammed for comments comparing Latinos to tacos

  • See the groundbreaking pics from NASA's most powerful telescope

  • Cruise lines slash prices by the boatload during summer season

  • SpaceX suffers fiery setback after booster rocket bursts into flames

  • String of robberies at 7-Eleven stores in California leaves 2 dead

  • Biden: Hospitals ‘must’ provide abortion services if mother is at risk

  • Little Leaguers hit the ground as gunfire erupts during game

  • NYC residents flood the city streets for look at Manhattanhenge

  • Crowds line Tokyo streets for final goodbye to Shinzo Abe

  • Health officials call newest COVID variant the most contagious yet

  • Biden faces growing pressure from his own party to not run in 2024

  • Jan. 6 panel to focus on extremist groups who stormed Capitol

  • Firefighters make progress in fight to save sequoias in Yosemite

  • Man and dog saved after being stranded in the desert for a week

Lawyer shares heartwarming surprise for teacher who changed her life

More than four decades ago, Esther Lim’s family immigrated from South Korea to Maryland, where she met teacher Jean Herbert. Donna Farizan shares the sweet story of how the two first connected, and Herbert finds out she has had a scholarship fund set up in her name!July 12, 2022

