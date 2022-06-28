Lawsuits in 8 states challenge legality of abortion trigger laws

British tennis star praised for helping ball boy at Wimbledon00:50
Queen Elizabeth attends armed forces ceremony in Scotland00:23
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to stand trial in Moscow00:26
Deshaun Watson could face NFL suspension at disciplinary hearing00:25
Michael Phelps inducted into Olympic hall of fame01:52
Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced on sex trafficking charges00:22
WWII navy shipwreck discovered nearly 80 years after sinking02:59
What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled02:54
Tropical disturbance brewing south of Louisiana01:08
Russian missile hits Ukraine mall: Around 20 killed02:53
Former Mark Meadows aide expected to testify at Jan. 6 hearing02:16
- Now Playing
Lawsuits in 8 states challenge legality of abortion trigger laws01:45
- UP NEXT
Amtrak train derailment in Missouri leaves 3 dead, dozens injured02:30
46 migrants found dead inside a semi-truck in Texas02:42
Yankees fans flip out over young girl’s impressive bottle flip00:40
Justin Sylvester on coming out: I wish I had accepted myself earlier04:47
This skin care company rescues your skin -- and animals in need04:10
‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ Mr. Happy Face stops by TODAY03:41
All eyes on Serena Williams as tennis star returns to Wimbledon02:12
Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since Jubilee00:22
- UP NEXT
British tennis star praised for helping ball boy at Wimbledon00:50
Queen Elizabeth attends armed forces ceremony in Scotland00:23
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to stand trial in Moscow00:26
Deshaun Watson could face NFL suspension at disciplinary hearing00:25
Michael Phelps inducted into Olympic hall of fame01:52
Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced on sex trafficking charges00:22
Play All
Play All