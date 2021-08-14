Lawmakers suspend Cuomo impeachment probe, upsetting critics

Some New York state legislators are reeling after the state assembly decided to drop Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment probe. Assembly Speaker Carl Hastie says the investigation is now moot since Cuomo will be stepping down on Aug. 24 and the state constitution doesn’t authorize the legislature to impeach and remove an elected official who is no longer in office. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing, but his critics are pushing back against the assembly’s decision. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Weekend TODAY.Aug. 14, 2021