Government shutdown looms amid a battle over spending

Members of Congress are scrambling to pass legislation fund the federal government, with a shutdown looming at the end of September. The stalemate has tensions running high on both sides of the aisle. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Sept. 21, 2023
