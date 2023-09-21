IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Government shutdown looms amid a battle over spending

01:58

Members of Congress are scrambling to pass legislation fund the federal government, with a shutdown looming at the end of September. The stalemate has tensions running high on both sides of the aisle. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Sept. 21, 2023

