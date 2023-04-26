New bill could set minimum age restriction to use social media

Organ donors get surprise meeting with lives they helped save
A new bill to keep children safe online is getting a lot of attention as a group of bipartisan lawmakers team up on legislation that would set a minimum age to use on social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and many others. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY on how this restriction could be enforced.April 26, 2023
