Laverne Cox on turning 50, ‘Inventing Anna’ and red carpet hosting gig
Actor Laverne Cox joins TODAY to talk about the exciting updates in her professional and personal life. From her latest role in the Netflix hit series “Inventing Anna,” to becoming E!’s Red Carpet host, Cox says she is embracing her age in style.Feb. 21, 2022
