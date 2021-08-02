Laurie Hernandez talks about Jade Carey’s gold medal and Simone Biles’ return

American artistic gymnast Laurie Hernandez joins TODAY in Tokyo to talk about Jade Carey’s gold medal win in floor exercise Monday: “She did such a wonderful routine.” She also talks Biles’ decision to compete on balance beam Tuesday after withdrawing from previous events. “It is a huge accomplishment for her to be able to compete and just enjoy herself,” she says. “I think beam in probably the safest route … I have a feeling she’s going to do very well.”Aug. 2, 2021