IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Beat the cold with up to 75% off slippers, blankets and cookware

  • Now Playing

    Lauren Akins asks for advice after kids get her hair tangled in comb

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Rihanna expecting 1st child with A$AP Rocky: See the baby bump pics!

    01:45

  • 20-year-old shaken baby survivor celebrates miraculous milestone into adulthood

    00:32

  • School nurse honored with tribute, surprised with beach trip: 'I'm speechless!'

    04:09

  • Watch Dwayne Johnson get pranked by his daughter, ends up with face full of peanut butter

    04:12

  • Boy gets surprise limo ride for his birthday

    00:42

  • Celebrating Dylan Dreyer’s 9 years at Weekend TODAY

    06:26

  • Watch 97-year-old woman’s dream come true in touching moment

    00:38

  • Jenna Bush Hager says 2 of her kids still suck their thumbs

    03:12

  • Hoda reveals sweet nighttime tradition with her kids

    02:34

  • David Beckham’s daughter has her first crush

    00:32

  • Savannah Guthrie celebrates mom's 80th birthday with sweet tribute

    01:56

  • 4 simple winter bucket list activities to enjoy with your whole family

    05:00

  • Skincare products for mom and baby: stretch mark cream, diaper rash paste, more

    05:03

  • Dad on TikTok offers to be stand-in parent at LGBTQ+ weddings

    04:37

  • How this new program is helping children cope with trauma and grief

    05:43

  • SAT going digital in 2024, ditching paper for laptops

    00:31

  • Hoda Kotb reveals special meaning behind the ‘M’ on her necklace

    04:47

  • Kate Hudson talks about parenting children in 3 different stages of life

    09:55

  • Hoda and Jenna amazed by toddler who purchased $2,000 worth of furniture

    02:41

TODAY

Lauren Akins asks for advice after kids get her hair tangled in comb

03:14

Lauren Akins took to the internet for advice after her daughters created a tangled mess while brushing out her hair. The mom, who shares four kids with husband Thomas Rhett, shared a video of her predicament, with a comb still hanging in her hair after her daughters attempted to curl it. “If any moms have any suggestions, let me hear them,” she pleads in the Instagram post.Feb. 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Lauren Akins asks for advice after kids get her hair tangled in comb

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Rihanna expecting 1st child with A$AP Rocky: See the baby bump pics!

    01:45

  • 20-year-old shaken baby survivor celebrates miraculous milestone into adulthood

    00:32

  • School nurse honored with tribute, surprised with beach trip: 'I'm speechless!'

    04:09

  • Watch Dwayne Johnson get pranked by his daughter, ends up with face full of peanut butter

    04:12

  • Boy gets surprise limo ride for his birthday

    00:42

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All