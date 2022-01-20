Laura Linney talks final season of ‘Ozark,’ items she’s kept from the set
05:01
Share this -
copied
Actor Laura Linney joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about season 4 of the hit Netflix series “Ozark.” As the show comes to a close, she reveals some of the items she’s taken from the set as keepsakes. The first seven episodes of the final season start streaming on Jan. 21.Jan. 20, 2022
Now Playing
Laura Linney talks final season of ‘Ozark,’ items she’s kept from the set
05:01
UP NEXT
Los Angeles Zoo raises more than $70,000 in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday
00:37
Watch Keith Morrison from 'Dateline' surprise Kristen Bell
06:15
Get a first look at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show trailer
01:23
Noodle the pug to star in his own picture book
01:27
Serena Williams shares video of lightsaber battle with daughter Olympia